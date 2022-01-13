Microsoft has discontinued all Xbox One consoles

Microsoft has stopped manufacturing all Xbox One consoles. The software giant originally discontinued the Xbox One X and digital Xbox One S ahead of the Xbox Series X launch, then quietly stopped manufacturing the Xbox One S at the end of 2020, leaving retailers to sell out their remaining stock.

“To focus on production of Xbox Series X / S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020,” says Cindy Walker, senior director of Xbox console product marketing, in a statement to The Verge.

Microsoft’s confirmation comes just as a Bloomberg report suggested Sony had planned to end PS4 production at the end of 2021, but that the company will now manufacture around a million PS4 consoles in 2022. Sony has confirmed PS4 production is still ongoing, amid struggles by both Microsoft and Sony to meet demand for their latest Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles.

Microsoft seems able to meet demand for the $299 Xbox Series S, though. At the time of publishing, the Xbox Series S is in stock at both Amazon in the UK and Best Buy in the US. Speaking just after the launch of the Xbox Series X / S in 2020, Xbox chief Phil Spencer told The Verge that the company had built more Xbox Series X consoles than Series S, but that ultimately the lower price point of the Series S would win out.

“We can actually build more of the Series S [chips] in the same [chip] die space as we can the Series X,” said Spencer. That’s a key reason for why we’re seeing steady Xbox Series S stock, alongside Microsoft’s decision to quietly discontinue the Xbox One S in favor of its next-gen consoles.