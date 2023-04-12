Military College admits students

KUWAIT: Ali Al-Sabah Military College has announced the admission of 300 officer students and 100 reserve officer students out of the 3155 who applied for the public lottery for the 23rd batch from all specialties with university degrees. The Ministry of Defense said in a press release that the College held a public lottery for applicants to join the military service for the 23rd batch of officer students holding a university degree.

The lottery was held in a multi-purpose building at Al-Mubarakiya camps. First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister, and Acting Defense Minister, Sheikh Talal Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, was keen to promote the concept of transparency and equal opportunity by allowing all those who meet the registration and admission requirements to enter the draw.

The Warden of the Ali Al-Sabah Military College, Brigadier General Khaled Al-Otaibi, wished the students good luck and success. The draw was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr Abdullah Mishaal Al-Sabah, Chief of the General Staff of the Army, Major General Dr Ghazi Al-Shammari, Commander of the Ali Al-Sabah Military College Brigadier General Khalid Al-Otaibi, a number of senior commanding officers of the army and a number of representatives of the Public Anti-Corruption Commission.