MILSET chooses KU instructor as int’l consultant

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: The International Movement for Leisure Activities in Science and Technology (MILSET) announced choosing Dr Abdullah Al-Mutawa, a teacher of computer engineering at the College of Engineering and Petroleum at Kuwait University, as one of its international consultants in its team of experts from different continents.

Adnan Al-Meer, Deputy President of MILSET and the Head of the Regional Office for Asia, noted the selection of Dr Mutawa was based on his great role and cooperation in the scientific field with MILSET Asia. “Dr Al-Mutawa was holding workshops and training for students participating in robotic competitions organized by the Regional Office. Moreover, he also formed a judging team of computer engineering students of the College of Engineering and Petroleum at Kuwait University for many years for these competitions,” stressed Meer.

Dr Mutawa has been volunteering to co-organize the program of activities and competitions since 2006. “He significantly participated in the success of the Kuwait Contest for Robotics Champions, which was the first Arab competition held in Kuwait by the Kuwait office of MILSET in 2006. The ministry of education and the Kuwait University participated in this contest. Students who participate in this contest then start participating in other contests,” Meer added.