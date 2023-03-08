MILSET electrical installation contest announces three winners

KUWAIT: Asia’s Regional Office of the International Movement for Leisure Activities in Science and Technology (MILSET Asia) announced the results of the 10th annual Kuwait school competition in electrical installations, co-organized by the Ministry of Education and a group of volunteer engineers from the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

The first place, said the office in a press statement Wednesday, was won by Saif Al-Dawla Intermediate Boys School, while Ibn Al-Nafis Intermediate Boys School ranked second place, and Abdullah bin Amer Intermediate Boys School won the third spot.

MLSET is a global organization for investing leisure time in science and technology, founded in 1987 in Quebec City during the first international scientific forum with the aim of contributing to the development of scientific and technical culture among youngsters through the practice of qualitative experimental scientific activities.

MILSET Asia Regional Director Dawood Al-Ahmad said qualifying rounds were held within each school to choose the team that would be representing the school in the competition. This year’s competition “Electrical Installations: Science and skills” also included training hours and practical workshops inside the MILSET office.

Ahmad said he was pleased with the continued success of the competition in its tenth consecutive year. He added that it aims to support activity programs within schools which develop students’ capabilities and enhance their skills in the field of handicrafts and help students discover their inclinations and interests through the practice of manual work.

The competition also aims to help participating students embrace values such as consumption rationalization — especially the consumption of electricity —, organization, planning, as well as enhancing communication skills in the work environment within a collaborative team and boosting the students’ self-confidence and independence, he said.

He said the contest is an exciting challenge for students, who got the opportunity to compete in wiring home power distribution boards and energy-saving light bulbs among others. Students, he added, were evaluated based on quality and speed of their work. – KUNA