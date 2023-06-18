Minimally invasive method used to repair hernia for first time

KUWAIT: Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital held a surgery workshop to repair complicated hernias by surgical endoscope using the LIRA technique (Laparoscopic Intracorporeal Rectus Aponeuroplasty). Senior specialist in General Surgery at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital Dr Omar Al-Shareef said the recent technique has many benefits most important of which is being away from the traditional surgical scalpel, adding that it reduces stay time in hospital and reduces the need to use pain killers, in addition to the fact that this modern technique does not need placing drainage tubes following the operation.

Dr Suleiman Al-Mazydi, Head of Surgery Department at Jaber Hospital and Director of Kuwait Surgery Board Program said Jaber Hospital seeks to present the most modern techniques to carry out surgical procedures for patients with the help of international expertise, especially in the advanced cases. He said Kuwait ranks first at the international level in obesity, and second in diabetes prevalence, which increases the possibility of hernia occurrence in the abdominal wall and negatively affects the spread of incision healing when the hernia repair is done with the traditional surgical mesh.

He said the most modern mesh was used for the first time in Kuwait (Hybrid Mesh), designed to repair the surgical hernia, and reconstruct the abdominal wall for patients who suffer from advanced stages of hernia. These meshes are distinguished by their unique structure which is made of two internal and external layers with the PTFE material in the middle making the mesh stronger and reducing the occurrence of adhesions.