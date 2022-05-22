Minister appreciates security efforts for securing elections

KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah greatly appreciated the efforts of the Ministry’s Undersecretary Lt Gen Anwar Al-Barjas, members of the security establishment and all volunteers for their outstanding work during the municipal council elections on Saturday.

A statement by Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf said “our volunteer sons and daughters” impressively managed an exceptional performance during the 2022 municipal elections. He was also impressed by the management and cooperative measures taken to handle such an occurrence, which as he said was reflected on the field consequent of their awareness and patience to bare such a responsibility. – KUNA