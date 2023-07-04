Minister, British official discuss boosting defense collaboration

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Sabah met Tuesday with British Defense Exports Advocate, Lord Mark Lancaster, and discussed boosting defense collaboration. The Defense Ministry said in a press release that Sheikh Ahmad received Lord Lancaster in his office at Bayan Palace on occasion of his official visit to the country and talked about the latest developments on both regional and international fronts.

Lord Lancaster, added the statement, congratulated Sheikh Ahmad on his appointment and wished him success and good luck. The defense minister thanked Lord Lancaster for his kind sentiments and commended the depth of relations between the two nations. The British official was accompanied by the United Kingdom’s ambassador to the country Belinda Lewis and Air force Defense official Simon Edwards.

The meeting follows a phone call the defense minister received last week from Commander of US Central Command General Michael Corella where they discussed latest developments on regional and international fronts. The minister voiced intent on boosting cooperation and joint work across various levels. — KUNA