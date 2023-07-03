Minister calls for more exam supervisors at private schools

KUWAIT: Minister of Education Dr Hamad Al-Adwani called for the need to delegate a sufficient number of assistant directors and heads of departments who are not participating in the examination committees to supervise the proper conduct of private school exams, prepare reports on the results of supervision and record violations related to confronting cases of cheating. After the great success achieved by the ministry in controlling the examination committees, said a press statement from the ministry, Minister Al-Adwani stressed the need to activate control over final and midterm exams in private schools starting from the next academic year 2023/2024.

Reports of the General Administration of Private Education regarding the existence of violations or negligence in the committees are referred to authorities for investigation, Adwani stressed, adding that necessary measures are taken against the violating school. Scholarships for expats unchanged In other news, informed sources said Kuwait University rejected a request by some embassies in Kuwait to increase the number of scholarships for students of their communities residing in Kuwait.

Sources said the scholarships given currently to embassies are enough, and in fact exceed Kuwait University’s capacity. According to sources, some embassies had asked Kuwait University to increase the number of scholarships for their students due to the large number of outstanding students coming from these communities. The university said scholarships are not awarded based on the number of outstanding students in a given year, but according to scientific exchange agreements between Kuwait and other countries.

Kuwait University also accepts 50 expat students selected by the education minister based on their grades. Students must apply to be on this list. Sources added that Kuwait University will not accept expat students in some colleges like medicine, dental, pharmacy, engineering and administrative sciences as those colleges are sought by Kuwaiti students in large numbers. Meanwhile sources said Public Authority for Applied Education and Training will not accept expat students in the next term because the number of Kuwaitis students who meet conditions is large and exceed available seats.