Minister extends official’s suspension

KUWAIT: Commerce and Industry Minister Fahad Al-Shuraian issued a new decision extending the suspension of the Director General of Kuwait Ports Authority for three months starting July 28, 2022 and paying him half of his salary during the suspension period. The minister first suspended the director on April 28th. Former Commerce and Industry Minister Dr Abdallah Al-Salman issued a ministerial decision to suspend the director Sheikh Yousuf Al-Abdallah Al-Sabah in favor of investigations for three months or until the investigating committee completes its work.