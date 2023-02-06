Minister hails support for armed forces

KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Sunday affirmed his strong keenness and adherence to translate directives by the country’s leadership in providing all forms of support and care for members of the armed forces. In a statement, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled made the remarks during an inspection visit to Ali Al-Salem Air Base.

The minister noted that the directives to approve the historical ranking promotions witnessed by the military sectors in the country, paved the way for the younger officers to take over duties, leadership, and the initiative. Sheikh Talal expressed admiration in the honorable and heroic role of the Air Force personnel, calling on them to redouble their efforts and endeavors to strengthen mechanism of coordination and cooperation with the various military sectors through a joint work system aimed at preserving the security of the country and safety of its airspace.

The inspection tour began with a briefing on the nature of the responsibilities, tasks, and duties entrusted to the base, in addition to reviewing modern and development programs, including training plans that are prepared with the aim of enabling its employees to perform their work and carry out their tasks and duties efficiently and competently.

Sheikh Talal took a tour of the Ali Al-Salem Air Base, during which he reviewed several aircraft and listened to a detailed explanation about the tasks and roles assigned to these aircraft, the size of the capabilities and technical capabilities that they enjoy, and their role in supporting and assisting the aviation system of the Kuwaiti Air Force, as well as identifying the qualification stages. – KUNA