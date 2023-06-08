Minister inspects college projects

KUWAIT: The Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education, Dr Hamad Al-Adwani, announced on Wednesday the establishment of a branch of the College of Basic Education (girls) in the Fahaheel region. The college will open next academic year (2023-2024) to serve about 5,000 female students in the southern regions of the country.

Following an inspection tour of the project, Minister Al-Adwani said that it comes in line with the urban expansion witnessed by the country and in implementation of the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and HH the prime minister to quickly provide educational services to residents of the southern regions.

He pointed to the directive of the General Authority for Applied Education and Training to expedite the implementation of the project and include it within the plan of the expansion achievements of its buildings in order to achieve an appropriate educational environment and quality, upgrading its faculties, quickly equipping classrooms with laboratories, workshops, and equipment in preparation for the next academic year. Al-Adwani explained that the project aims to reduce student density and provide classrooms in the main branch for students of the faculty of basic education in the Al-Adwani area.

During the inspection tour, the minister visited about 25 classrooms, three laboratories, and others. In a statement, the director general of the public authority for applied education and training, Dr Hassan Al-Fajjam, stressed the keenness of the authority to implement the directives of the political leadership to implement projects that promote national development and achieve geographical expansion to solve the problems of parents and students from the southern regions.- KUNA