KUWAIT: Kuwait Health Minister Dr Khaled Al-Saeed on Monday inspected the Day Care Unit and children ICU at the Amiri hospital. The minister called for reorganizing of the Thunayan Al-Ghanim Gastro Center to enhance services according to international standards and also Kuwait Vision 2035. The Amiri hospital’s administration briefed the minister during his visit on medical services and flow of work at the facility. – KUNA