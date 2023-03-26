Minister inspects Ramadan Center

KUWAIT: Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Minister of State for integrity promotion Abdulaziz Al-Majid inspected on Saturday the Ramadan Center held at the Grand Mosque of the state, confirming the success of the Awqaf plan and the working teams in organizing the third night of the holy month by receiving masses of worshippers easily and easily and providing all their needs.

Al-Majid told the Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) after his inspection tour that the Awqaf will continue to achieve its successes thanks to the efforts of officials and workers in the competent authorities. He praised the cooperation of the ministries and state institutions in successfully organizing and covering the revival of the nights of the holy month of Ramadan, especially the ministries of (Interior), (Health), (Media), the Kuwait News Agency and the Red Crescent Society.

The director of the Grand Mosque, Ali Shaddad, in a similar statement to KUNA, confirmed the tangible success in reviving the third night of Ramadan in terms of receiving worshippers and providing for their needs. Shaddad noted the events planned in advance to accompany the performance of the Tarawih prayer through the reciters’ schedule and the belief thought accompanying the prayer. – KUNA