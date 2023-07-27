Minister lauds Kuwait security operatives

KUWAIT: The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, reaffirmed on Thursday the support of Kuwait’s leadership for security operatives. This came from the press release from the General Directorate of Security Relations and Media at the Ministry of Interior. Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid attended the graduation ceremony of the 12th course for university non-commissioned officers.

The event was held at the Saad Al-Abdullah Academy of Security Sciences. Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to the graduates.

The Minister of Interior praised the efforts of the graduates and their determination to achieve education after passing all the security academic courses. He urged them to apply the law to everyone and protect lives and properties.- KUNA