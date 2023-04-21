Minister Mai Al-Baghli stresses sharing Eid joy with care facilities’ residents

KUWAIT: Minister of Social Affairs, Women’s Affairs and Childhood Mai Al-Baghli said Friday that visiting care centers for the elderly, the disabled and children at Eids is important. The minister made the press statement during a visit she paid to the social care complex to offer greetings of the centers’ residents on Eid al-Fitr, which began Friday. Baghli expressed greetings to His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince on the Eid, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect Kuwait and its people, and both Muslim and Arab nations from evil. Meanwhile, Acting Undersecretary of Social Affairs Ministry Abdul Aziz al-Mutairi affirmed keenness of the ministry’s officials on sharing Eid happiness with fathers, mothers and children at those centers, revealing a number of projects being carried out for the care sector.

Source KUNA