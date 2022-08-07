Minister of Information rotates undersecretaries

KUWAIT: Minister of Information and Culture, Minister of State of Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi makes new hiring and rotation procedures with regards to undersecretaries and assistant undersecretaries. The following have been hired as undersecretaries for their respective position.

* Muhammad bin Naji as Undersecretary for the Ministry of Information

* Turki Al-Mutairi for the Television sector

* Mazen Al-Ansari for Foreign information sector

* Wael Khalifah for Tourism sector

* Lafi Al-Subaie for Press and Publication sector

* Salem Al-Watyan for Management and Finance sectors

* Saad Al-Azemi for New Information sector

* Manal Al-Baghdadi for Law sector