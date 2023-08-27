Minister of Social Affairs welcome certified trainers

KUWAIT: In compliance with the directives of the Cabinet aimed at combating administrative corruption and implementing institutional governance to enhance transparency and integrity within the government, Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Feras Al-Sabah welcomed certified trainers from the ministry of social affairs.

The meeting was attended by Ministry Undersecretary Abdulaziz Sari Al-Mutairi, along with representatives from the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development. During the meeting, the governance team provided Sheikh Feras with a comprehensive overview of the procedures and efforts undertaken in alignment with the approved timeline as part of the ministry of social affairs’ journey towards institutional governance, encompassing its affiliated bodies.

The representatives from the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development commended the Ministry of Social Affairs for its diligent efforts in implementing corporate governance procedures and standards within the public sector. Notably, the Ministry of Social Affairs holds the distinction of being the first ministry to initiate such measures.

To recognize their contributions, Sheikh Feras presented certificates of honor to the certified trainers who completed the corporate governance program, granting them the professional-level certified trainer certificate issued by the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development. These trainers are:

(1) Huda Al-Rashed, Acting Director General of the Social Development Office. (2) Abdul Rahman Ghaly Al-Anzi, Director of the Cooperative Development Department. (3) Mohammed Al-Qallaf, Planning and Follow-up Department.

In appreciation of their efforts to instill a culture of governance and train a total of 223 employees and supervisors across various sectors within the ministry, including the cooperation sector, social development sector, legal affairs sector, planning and administrative development sector, minister’s office sector and undersecretary office sector, Sheikh Feras acknowledged the remarkable work done by the governance team and their accomplishments.

He reiterated his support for their ongoing efforts and expressed gratitude for the contributions of the undersecretary of the ministry and the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development in overseeing and enhancing the ministry’s operations for the betterment of the country and the public interest.