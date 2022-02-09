Minister recalls ‘heroic sacrifices’ at army officers’ graduation ceremony

KUWAIT: The Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy hosted a graduation ceremony yesterday for the 48th batch of Kuwait Army officers, under the patronage of Commander-in-Chief of the Kuwait Armed Forces His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah attended the ceremony along with Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Lt Gen Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah and top military brass.

Sheikh Hamad addressed the graduates by stressing their duties towards the nation “that are fulfilled through dedication, sacrifice and continued work to achieve development and prosperity.” He congratulated the graduates and conveyed to them greetings from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Furthermore, Sheikh Hamad reminded graduates of the sacrifices Kuwait Army members made during the Iraqi invasion. “Kuwait marks in the next few days the 61st National Day and 31st Liberation Day anniversaries, in which we remember with great pride the heroic sacrifices of members of the Kuwaiti Army in defending Kuwait from the Iraqi invasion in 1990, and their active participation in the Liberation War of 1991,” he said. The minister also expressed gratitude to the academy’s staff for their efforts in preparing the graduates. – KUNA