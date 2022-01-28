Minister says mental health does not make person more dangerous

Health Minister Dr Khaled Al-Saeed said that people suffering from mental health issues do not pose a larger threat to public security compared to people without mental health problems, according to various studies in the field. Responding to questions from MP Bader Al-Humaidi who had earlier demanded that Kuwait deports expatriates with files at the psychiatric hospital, the minister said that the health ministry is not the state department authorized with regards to deportation of residents who have files at the mental health center.