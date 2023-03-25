Minister visits Jaber Al-Ali media center

KUWAIT: Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Minister of State for integrity promotion Abdulaziz Al-Majed stressed the Ministry’s keenness to grant a large space for religious, scientific, cultural and social activities durring Ramadan.

Al-Majid said in a press statement during his visit to the headquarters of the Jaber Al-Ali media center affiliated to the Awqaf, that the success of the Ministry lies on the extent of its commitment and strategic plan in terms of partnership and affirming the civilized role of mosques and houses of worship. He praised the cooperation of ministries, institutions, official bodies in making this year’s Ramadan a success. – KUNA