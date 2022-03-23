Ministers take constitutional oath; Amir urges cooperation

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday in the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who presented Mohammad Al-Fares, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Ali Al-Mousa, Minister of Public Works and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, and Mohammad Al-Rajhi, Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, who took the constitutional oath before His Highness the Amir on the occasion of their appointment to their new positions.

His Highness the Amir stressed the need for constructive cooperation with the legislative authority to confront all challenges. He urged them to push the wheel of development in order to achieve the hopes and aspirations of citizens and for the good, benefit and prosperity for all.

Pardon for 595 inmates

In another development, the Kuwait Ministry of Interior on Wednesday announced the implementation of the royal decree for the 595 inmates who were included in the Amiri pardon. The Amiri Diwan, the Public Prosecution and the Ministry of Interior are speeding up for the release of prisoners who are serving their sentences in prison with good behavior.