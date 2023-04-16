Ministry launches national campaign to assist debtors

KUWAIT: Minister of Social Affairs, Woman and Childhood Mai Al-Baghli announced launching national campaign aimed at aiding debtors, adding that donations will commence Sunday night and last until Thursday midnight. The campaign, conducted in cooperation with ministries of Information and Justice, comes as an extension of Kuwait’s humanitarian role, stated Al-Baghli in press briefing.

She further affirmed the ministry’s keenness on nationalizing such campaigns and alleviating the burdens of citizens, as this goes in hand with council of ministers directives of prioritizing care for nationals. It is religiously permitted to donate Zakat for the campaign, explained the Minister, adding that a link will be provided to collect donations, and the amount will be transferred to the Ministry of Justice’s General Directorate of implementation.

The campaign targets people with disabilities or special needs, elders and women, with the condition that all related rulings are of civil cases, clarified Al-Baghli. The Minister called on all donors, whether individuals and enterprises, to take part in the campaign and ease the people’s suffering. – KUNA