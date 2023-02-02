Ministry of Education opens employment for non-Kuwaitis

KUWAIT: The Education Ministry has announced its need for applicants for education jobs from non-Kuwaitis for the 2023/24 academic year for holders of college degrees to work in public schools in specified specialties according to regulations. The rules include having no less than a C college grade, no applicants over 45 years of age, and hiring priority is after accepting all Kuwaitis in required specializations, followed by children of Kuwaiti mothers, then bedoon residents and then GCC nationals.

Expertise requirements include three years for non-education majors and two years for holders of education degrees, as experience certificates will be received in fields of government and private teaching only after being certified by official institutions. Children of Kuwaiti mothers and bedoons are exempt from the experience requirement.

Moreover, holders of PhDs should have at least a B grade, while master’s degree holders should have at least an A grade. Graduates of the College of Education at Kuwait University, principal education college at PAAET and all government colleges in Kuwait are also exempt from the experience requirement.

New regulations

In another development, Education Minister Dr Hamad Al-Adwani announced the Cabinet has granted the national bureau for academic accreditation and education quality assurance (NBAQ) new authorities that can determine requirements for academic accreditation for private universities, affirming their programs and review their performance instead of the council of private universities.

“The Cabinet made a decision to transfer the authority to the NBAQ to regulate education quality and ensure the validity of certificates, programs and performance in private universities. The role of the bureau is no longer limited to identifying lists of accredited universities abroad, but it has finally become able to monitor the quality of higher education locally by applying its academic standards set accurately with accordance to the requirements necessary to measure the level of academic programs and the quality of education in various institutions,” Adwani said.

“This is only the first step, and we aspire to regulate the quality of education to expand the scope of the bureau’s powers by following up the performance of academic programs in governmental institutions alike, similar to many academic accreditation bodies in countries, which are the bodies for academic accreditation locally. It serves as a safety valve to control the quality of education for our students studying abroad, as the recent Cabinet decision is an important step for the bureau to apply its clear and precise standards to educational programs in these institutions to control the quality of education granted to students,” he added.

Adwani stressed there are serious steps to combat any negative phenomena that may affect the validity of the certificates obtained by students, praising the efforts of all employees of various higher education sectors in ensuring the validity of the certificates as well as the continuous updating of lists of accredited universities according to the highest academic standards.