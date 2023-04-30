Ministry of Health shuts 33 clinics over advert breach

By Nebal Snan and Agencies

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s ministry of health announced it has “temporarily” shut down 33 private cosmetic surgery clinics for breaking medical advertisement rules on social networking sites. In a press statement, the ministry said the move came after these clinics violated law 70/2020 on the profession of cosmetic surgeons and relevant ministerial decrees, mainly decree 87/2023 related to public morality, code of ethics and patient privacy.

Kuwait Times had reported on the psychological effects these advertisements could have on youth in January. Psychologist Hassan Al-Mousawi said consistent exposure to these images, whether on the streets or on social media, might result in a skewed perception of beauty among young women, often leading to more serious mental disorders, from anxiety to self-harm. The unrealistic beauty standards not only put women at risk, he said, but also men who have been recently going under the knife more frequently compared to previous years.

The ministry added that it had already taken legal action against the clinics by sending the violating doctors to concerned authorities and shutting down the clinics “temporarily” until relevant investigations are over. Decree 87/2023, which was issued in May 2023, aims at regulating the huge volume of cosmetic surgery clinic ads both online and on the streets. The decree largely deals with two issues: The publicization of service costs in ads and the use and filming of photos or videos that depict customers at the clinic. This only applies to private clinics.

Superlatives, price tags off limits

Here are highlights from some of the 27 articles in the decree: On advertising prices: The decree prohibits advertising the prices of health services, including products and treatments, both online and on the streets. The article implies that it’s not allowed to publicly respond to requests for pricing on social media, which usually happens in the comments section under posts. Health professionals, however, are allowed to advertise their experience.

It is not permissible to advertise medicines, medical preparations, mixtures, formulas, stimulants, special foods, devices, machines or equipment through any other advertising means without a license from the health ministry.

On filming patients: Physicians and healthcare practitioners are prohibited from filming patients for purposes of education, documentation or research without written permission from the patient, practitioner and management of the clinic.

On the content of ads: Ads must not contain false or misleading medical information. Using exaggerated superlatives, such as “the best”, “the only”, “guaranteed”, and “legendary” is also not allowed.

Brimming with issues

A quick look at the social media accounts of some cosmetic surgery clinics shows that many have stopped advertising their prices. A few had posted statements in early April, two weeks after the decree was issued, to urge customers to call the clinic for information on pricing because “it’s not permitted to advertise pricing and offers on social media”.

Following the health ministry’s announcement on Saturday evening, people took to Twitter and Instagram mostly to voice their approval, despite misunderstanding the motivation behind the shutdowns. Comments on social media posts, which mostly contained vague information on the closures without explaining the nature of the violations, assumed the clinics had caused physical harm to patients and asked for those responsible to be prosecuted. Many brought to attention that some clinics are operating without the necessary qualifications.

“(Errors) in medical procedures are more serious compared to violations of ad laws,” said Zaina Al-Ras on Twitter. “Technicians working as cosmetic surgeons, (unqualified foreign workers) becoming dermatology technicians. (Cosmetic surgery clinics) are brimming with problems. The ministry of health needs to take a close look and bust those working illegally.”