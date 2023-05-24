Ministry of Interior warns of GHB use

KUWAIT: The interior ministry warned against the spread of Gamma Hydroxybutyric (GHB) abuse, noting that the drug is legally used in hospitals as an anesthetic but has recently been used illegally around the world. GHB is a colorless and odorless liquid that looks like water and can be mixed with other liquids, the ministry’s Directorate General of Drug Control said in a statement Wednesday. It added that the drug’s effects include brain damage and memory loss, noting that its harmful effects can last even after sobriety. The drug is criminalized internationally and listed in Kuwait as a banned psychotropic substance, the ministry noted. The US FDA and United Nations have warned against manufacturing and trafficking this drug worldwide, it added. In the meantime, the Ministry of Interior announced Wednesday that police arrested a person in possession of 15 liters of GHB, along with containers and other tools. The suspect was sent to concerned authorities for further legal action, it added.

Date-rape drug

GHB is considered a date-rape drug by health organizations across the world. The drugs, which are not limited to GHB, are substances that make it easier for someone to rape or sexually assault another person. At low doses, GHB relaxes the person. The person feels intoxicated, has more energy, feels happy, and is talkative. However, GHB can cause unwanted side effects, such as headache, drowsiness, dizziness, and vomiting. It can lead to difficulty breathing, being conscious but unable to move, and loss of consciousness. The effects start in 15 to 30 minutes and last 3 to 6 hours. GHB has been involved in overdoses, sexual assaults and death.