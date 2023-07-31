Ministry of Oil launches first book using AI

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Oil launched on Monday the first book using artificial intelligence technology, in a step that is the first-of-its-kind at the level of ministries and the oil sector, through which it aims to create new electronic content. The ministry announced: “The book, launched by the ministry’s Public Relations and Media Department, deals with the emergence of the oil sector and reviews the efforts of in developing the oil industry in the country.”

The virtual presenter was given the name ‘Nouf’ who becomes the first female employee working with AI technology and to be the new media face of the ministry on social networking sites with guests and those interested in oil affairs in Kuwait,” the ministry added. The statement quoted the Director of Public Relations and Media at Oil Sheikha Tamadhur Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as saying that the ministry is proactive in using the modern technology to develop its electronic platforms.

She pointed out that the book is the first work of the Ministry of Oil using the artificial intelligence technology, adding that the ministry is looking forward to this pioneering book contributing to enhancing the digital transformation process in Kuwait. Sheikha Tamader stated: “the Public Relations and Media Department at the ministry always believes that artificial intelligence will be a partner for humans in expanding the boundaries of knowledge, thinking and creativity,” stressing the need to prepare to exploit and employ artificial intelligence correctly and useful to develop knowledge, education and culture in Kuwait.

“Virtual books and bulletins at the Ministry of Oil will provide news content that combines editorial development with technology in flexible templates,” she said stressing that the ministry is continuing to expand this new type of artificial intelligence. She said the book is now available on the social media platforms of the Ministry of Oil such as YouTube, X and Instagram. – KUNA