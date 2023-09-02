Ministry reviews security situation

KUWAIT: The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Barjas has stressed the need to facilitate the procedures of travelers and overcome all obstacles in front of them, in addition to vigilance, attention, and more effort. This was stated in a press release issued by the General Directorate of Security Relations and Media at the Ministry of Interior following an inspection visit by the Al-Barjis team to the Abdali port to review the progress of the work.

During the visit, Al-Barjas was briefed on the security situation, the mechanism of the field work progress, the preparations of the Abdali port to receive passengers, and the human and technological strength to deal with departures and arrivals, praising the efforts exerted and the security procedures followed.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry was also briefed on the customs preparations of the port and the monitoring and inspection mechanisms. General Al-Barjas conveyed to the security men and employees of the outlet the greetings of the first deputy prime minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. – KUNA