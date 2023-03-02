Ministry takes measures to improve educational system, fight fraud

KUWAIT: Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr Hamad Al-Adwani affirmed that the Ministry has taken a number of actual measures to combat negative phenomena that disturb the educational system in cooperation with Institutions concerned with the education process in the country.

Al-Adwani said in a press statement after chairing the first meeting of the Joint Higher Committee for Examinations in cooperation with relevant state institutions on Thursday that the Ministry is serious in implementing its strategy aimed at developing education and making a quantum leap in the educational system.

He added that there will be a program an integrated work of executive procedures to address negative phenomena in preparation for the second semester exams in accordance with the recommendations and decisions taken by the Joint Higher Committee for Examinations in cooperation with the relevant state institutions by addressing the Ministry of the Interior represented by the Anti-Crime Department electronic media to work on taking legal measures against suspicious websites and social media accounts that interfere with the conduct of exams.

Al-Adwani explained that all necessary measures have been taken against those responsible for publishing in violation of the provisions of the law, praising the positive cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and the speed of its move to arrest those in charge and participants in those sites.

He stressed the Ministry’s keenness to make efforts and harness all capabilities to advance reform and keep abreast of educational developments; to put Kuwait in the ranks of developed countries in the educational field, and to create a generation capable of working and giving. The Ministry vowed to reduce fraud, in addition to reviewing the role of representatives of the participating entities.

The Joint Higher Committee for Examinations is responsible for carrying out several tasks, including collecting information on the causes of cheating, putting forward appropriate recommendations to end it, and developing an educational plan to educate the community and those working in the educational field of the dangers of this phenomenon and examining the reasons that lead to it.

Also the committee, in coordination with the relevant authorities will study the proposal to cut off transmission from smart phones while studying the amendment of the current format of the examination paper to ensure that it is not leaked.