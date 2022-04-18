Mishref field medical center turned into labor testing facility

KUWAIT: Health Ministry said on Monday that it would be converting the Kuwait field medical center in Mishref area’s international fairground (Hall 8) into labor examination facility, to support other examination centers. The Health Ministry said in a statement that the Health Minister Dr Khaled Al-Saeed, accompanied by the Undersecretary, Dr Mustafa Reda and number of leaders in the health sector visited the facility to follow up the procedures. It added that Minister Al-Saeed stressed providing all means of comfort and safety for employees and people. – KUNA