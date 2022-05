KUWAIT: Health Minister Dr Khaled Al-Saeed inaugurated on Thursday a branch for the General Medical Council in Funaitees to serve citizens in Ahmadi and Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorates. During the event, Dr Saeed revealed also that the ministry is finalizing the Mishref labor testing center, which can finalize around 500 transactions today, raising the ministry’s total capacity to 4,000 daily transactions. – KUNA