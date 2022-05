KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health announced the updated operation hours at COVID-19 vaccination centers as follows (Sunday to Thursday):

– Kuwait International Fairground in Mishref: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

– Jleeb Youth Center: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

– Jaber Causeway: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

– Primary care centers (Shamiya, Siddiq, Omariya, Masayel, Naeem): 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm.