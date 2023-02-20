MMC opens new branch in Fahaheel

KUWAIT: Metro Medical Center (MMC), the largest and fastest growing private medical center in the country, is set to launch their fourth branch in Kuwait at Fahaheel on Feb 24. The new Super Metro Specialized Medical Center will offer full-fledged healthcare services in a wide array of medical specializations and provide patients with access to the latest diagnostic equipment and treatment facilities.

As part of a launching offer, the new medical center will provide free consultation by doctors, a 40 percent discount on medical procedures and a full-body checkup for KD 10 valid for three months from the opening day. During a press conference held at the Metro Medical Auditorium on Feb 18 to announce the launch of the new branch in Fahaheel, Chairman and CEO of Metro Medical Center Group Mustafa Hamza thanked all media personnel for their presence at the conference.

“Nine years ago, we set a target of recruiting 100 doctors in 100 months, and now we are close to this target,” he said. “Also, we are currently providing treatment to over 3,000 patients daily and have set a target of treating more than 5,000 patients daily in 2023. Over the last eight years and six months, we have treated over a million patients in Kuwait, of whom over 70,000 were poor, jobless and needy people who were provided free medical treatment.”

He further revealed that MMC planned to open two more branches this year, one in Khaitan and the other in Al-Jahra. Hamza concluded the press briefing by saying: “Our aim at MMC is to provide all patients with quality healthcare at affordable prices in a friendly environment and in a compassionate manner.” Managing Director Ibrahim Kutty P K, Managing Partner Dr Biji Basheer, Dr Ahmed Al-Alzemi and Dr Amir Ahmed also addressed the press conference.