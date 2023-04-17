Mobile clinics to serve worshippers during final days of Ramadan: MoH

KUWAIT: Kuwait authorities secured 27 mobile medical clinics with the required equipment and staff to operate during prayers in the last ten days of Ramadan throughout the country, Minister of Health Dr Ahmad Al-Awadhi said Sunday. The announcement came during a tour to the Grand Mosque and Bilal bin Rabah Mosque to inspect the medical preparations for these days, namely the 27th of the fasting month. The clinics, said Awadhi, are staffed with paramedics to care for the large numbers of worshippers expected at mosques across Kuwait.

He indicated that medical personnel had already provided treatment and aid to cases of high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, fatigue and other symptoms. Awadhi also urged worshippers who suffer from chronic diseases to take their medication regularly as prescribed by doctors. The final stretch of the holy month is known to be the most blessed, with Muslims increasing their good deeds to seek Allah’s mercy. Many Muslims seek Laylatul Qadr, which means the night of decree or the night of power, during the last ten days as it is one of the most sacred nights in the Islamic calendar.

Although the exact date of Laylatul Qadr is unknown, it’s thought to occur on an odd night, with many observing it on the 27th of Ramadan. It’s believed to be the night in which Allah shows great mercy to all creatures, so Muslims spend it praying at mosques or at home while praising Allah, thanking him for his blessings and asking for forgiveness. Offering prayers and remembrance (thikr) and reading the Quran are examples of acts of worship Muslims do during the night.

Some Muslims choose to spend the last ten days of Ramadan in seclusion (i’tikaf), where one solely focuses on worshipping Allah and refrains from involvement in worldly affairs. I’tikaf, which usually takes place at the mosque, is a great opportunity to reconnect with Allah in solitude. It is also a time to implement good religious practices which can be carried on throughout the whole year.