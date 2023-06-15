MoCI inspectors visit co-op to check prices

KUWAIT: Commerce and industry ministry inspectors visited a cooperative society in the Capital governorate to ensure availability of goods and compare prices. Head of the technical department to supervise products and set their prices at the commerce and industry ministry Faisal Al-Ansari said the inspection resulted in inspectors making sure goods are available without any artificial price hikes. Ansari said the ministry monitors 39 consumer staples such as rice, oils, dairy and frozen chicken.
