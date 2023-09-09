MOCI shuts down stationary stores

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) said that its campaign against hiking prices of school supplies had resulted in the closing of several stationary stores throughout the country. According to a statement by the ministry, violations varied from failing to disclose the country of the origin for products, quality of commodities to hiking prices.

The campaign to monitor the prices will continue throughout the country and those violating the law would have their shops closed or pay hefty fines, added the statement, calling on residents and citizens to inform the ministry of any violation or acts of fraud. – KUNA