MOE bans fast food in Kuwait’s schools

KUWAIT: The Undersecretary for Educational Development and Activities Dr Ghanem Al-Sulaimani on Monday issued a public memo banning fast food products in schools. “This is for the interest of our students, and in order to implement the regulation for a healthy feeding standards set by the General Food Authority. Fast food products contain large amounts of fats and high calories – devoid of nutrients, which causes serious health damages,” the memo stated.

The memo has been circulated to school principals and kindergartens. Al-Sulaimani stressed the need to adhere to the rules and to prevent delivery companies from entering inside the schools. “We should avoid giving unhealthy food to students,” Al-Sulaimani stressed in the memo.

In another development, Juveniles Care of the Social Affairs Ministry in coordination with the Social and Psychological Services Department at the Education Ministry organized awareness lectures for students on the dangers of drugs and the effects on the youths. Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Social Care, Director of Juveniles Care Department Dr Jassim Al-Kandary said it is necessary to make students aware of the dangers of illicit drugs and how to avoid them.

“We organized awareness lectures at various stages in cooperation with Social and Psychological Services Department. Three education zones were designated for a start. The department formed a team of experts who explained the dangers of drugs to students in various stages,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Education Minister Hamad Al-Adwani said on Monday that students who possess “exceptional” prowess will be given full and unconditional support, underlining such backing as crucial to mold them into future leaders. The minister’s remarks came as he praised Kuwaiti student Ibrahim Al-Soula, who recently won top honors in a pan-Arab contest. The student said he is proud to have garnered such an accolade, emphasizing that his desire is to represent his country on a bigger stage. – Agencies