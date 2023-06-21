MoH announces first successful artificial heart pump implant

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health announced Wednesday the success of an artificial heart pump implant, the first of its kind in the country and second in the Arab world. The surgery was for a patient in his sixties who also had a left ventricular assist device installed. The ministry explained in a statement that the patient was overcome with an acute heart attack and taken directly to the chest disease hospital.

He was resuscitated for about 50 minutes and had to undergo necessary procedures of cardiac catheterization and installation of five stents in the arteries. The patient was then put on ECMO, an artificial life support device to help his lungs function properly, until his condition stabilized.

The team at the Amiri hospital took up the case later to follow up and ensure smooth recovery and improvement. The statement further added that the Minister, Dr Ahmad Al-Awadhi, hailed the efforts of those involved in the situation for their professionalism. – KUNA