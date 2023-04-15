MoH announces online bookings for patients

KUWAIT: Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad announced that people can register online through the Q8 Seha application by inputting their personal data along with the necessary documents and medical reports. “A text message will be sent to the phone upon completion of the registration. Upon acceptance of the request, the reviewer will be notified later, via another text message, of the time to go to the concerned hospital to carry out the necessary preparations and examinations before the scheduled appointment with the visiting doctor, in order to achieve optimal utilization of their time in patient service,” he said.

Dr Sanad stressed the digital transformation in the ministry and the completion of the automation of health services is under the direct supervision and guidance of Health Minister Dr Ahmad Al-Awadhi and came under the follow-up of the undersecretary for technical affairs in the Ministry, Dr Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi and the assistant undersecretary for Digital Health, Ahmed Gharib. This new measure will help as this is a right commitment and a solid basis for the ministry’s work methodology, he added. –KUNA