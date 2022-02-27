MoH commends GCC cooperation in curbing COVID

KUWAIT: Cooperation amongst members of the GCC had resulted in the success of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), a Kuwaiti health official said yesterday. In a statement to KUNA, Health Ministry Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad indicated that national pandemic indicators show that the fourth wave of the coronavirus has been subsiding, noting that this success was attributed to the efforts of national staff as well as their cooperation with fellow medical personnel in the GCC.

Dr Sanad noted that the ministry had always seen “the light at the end of the dark tunnel” when it came to the pandemic, saying that the MoH and its partners throughout the Gulf region worked hard to protect society from the threat of coronavirus. The entire GCC medical community will continue to cooperate in the foreseeable future to fend off any challenges facing the people of the region, he affirmed, stressing that the medical sectors in Kuwait and the Gulf region had proven their worth during the course of the pandemic.

Dr Sanad also announced the new schedules of work at coronavirus vaccination centers during the celebrations marking the country’s National Day and Independence Day from Feb 27 to March 3. Kuwait Vaccination Center at Mishref fairground will be open for people aged above 40 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm without the requirement of a prior appointment, Dr Sanad said in a press release. Primary healthcare centers, namely the centers of Shaab, Salwa, Omariya, Masayel and Naeem, will be open between 3:00 pm and 9:00 pm, he added.

The health ministry yesterday said 607 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the country’s caseload to 619,310. Some 1,788 more people recovered from the virus to take total recoveries to 60,6657, according to Dr Sanad, adding that the recovery to positive case ratio stands at 98 percent. One fatality linked to the virus took the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 2,537, while 212 people are hospitalized with the virus, 62 of whom need intensive care. Some 22,447 swab tests were conducted over the past day, taking total tests to 7,626,573. – KUNA