MoH committed to updating healthcare system and protocols

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health has confirmed its commitment to the continuous development of the health system and updating health care policies and protocols in line with the latest global developments. This came in a speech delivered by the assistant undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for foreign Health Services Affairs Dr Yacoub Tamar, during the opening of the first vascular surgery conference on behalf of the Minister of Health Dr Ahmed Al-Awadi.

He described the conference as an addition to the system of scientific conferences that the Ministry of Health is keen to establish. He explained that the themes of the conference express the conscious vision of the organizing committees, which highlights the most important novelties and developments in the field of vascular specialization in addition to taking advantage of technologies Modern methods in the field of diagnosis, treatment, follow-up and making the right medical decisions.

He said that the conference will contribute effectively to the exchange of various experiences, benefit from various medical experiences and build bridges of scientific knowledge between a distinguished doctors and lecturers from inside Kuwait, Arab countries and various other countries of the world. He pointed out that the goal is to identify the latest achievements of modern science in the field of diagnosis, treatment and prevention of vascular diseases.

This will helps in developing and updating programs and strategies aimed at ensuring the development of the health services system in Kuwait. The consultant of blood vessels at Jaber Hospital and the chairman of the conference Dr Hisham Rashid said in his speech that the holding of the first conference at Jaber Hospital confirms the success of the department in developing medical services by attracting experts and consultants from different countries of the world to exchange ideas on the latest findings in the field of technologies and methods of treatment.

He added that the participants will discuss various scientific issues in the specialty of blood vessels from the first arterial connections for dialysis to the arterial connections in the diabetic foot, aorta and carotid artery – pointing out that the Ministry of Health has recently witnessed a wide demand in the field of recruitment of consultants to make changes in the field of health services and development.

Dr Rashid pointed out that Jaber Hospital has a team with the highest competencies as well as the possession of the latest devices, advanced medical and technological equipment. Meanwhile, the head of the surgery department at Jaber Hospital Dr Sulaiman Al-Mazidi said in his speech that the conference brings together all vascular units in Kuwait to discuss the latest issues and topics, especially with the increasing prevalence of some diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.

Al-Mazidi explained that the conference aims to develop and improve the quality of medical services in Kuwait, especially with the increasing number of cases undergoing treatment abroad, stressing that the conference aims to develop the competence of specialized doctors and the rest of the medical cadres through access to the latest technologies, scientific research and discoveries in this field to prevent diseases.

He pointed out that the conference focused on a number of axes related to modern trends and the latest developments in the field of vascular surgery, including scientific research, studies, awareness programs and guidelines in the new sciences in diabetic foot, carotid artery stenting and others. Dr Al-Mazidi pointed to the importance of cooperation between all surgical doctors in various specialties to ensure the quality of health care provided to patients and to develop the health system in the country. – KUNA