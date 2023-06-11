MoH issues Hajj guidelines as COVID restrictions lifted

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health issued Saturday guidelines for pilgrims going to Mecca for the upcoming Hajj season. The Hajj season, expected to begin on June 26, will likely see millions of pilgrims flock to the holy city of Mecca. This is the first Hajj season since the COVID-19 pandemic to see restrictions lifted on the number of people allowed to perform the pilgrimage.

In its guidelines, the ministry said that pilgrims must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meningitis, bacterial pneumonia and seasonal influenza at least 10 days before heading for hajj, urging them to carry their vaccination certificates during their trip. The ministry called on pilgrims, who suffer from chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease, to consult their doctors before traveling.

The ministry also urged them to bring a sufficient amount of the medications they use as well as detailed and up-to-date reports of their health condition, including information about their health problems, medicines and their prescribed doses. It advised pilgrims to don facemasks, use tissues when coughing or sneezing and wash their hands with soap, water and disinfectants during their spiritual journey to prevent respiratory infection.

Pilgrims are also asked to avoid touching their eyes, mouths, or noses with their hands, and avoid direct contact with those who show symptoms of illness. The ministry encouraged pilgrims to drink large quantities of water, liquids, and juices and to eat water-rich foods such as fruits and vegetables in order to avoid dehydration as well as avoid direct exposure to the sun, heat and crowding.

It called on the pilgrims to adhere to the precautionary measures and instructions issued by the relevant Saudi authorities to preserve their health and safety. Saudi Arabia has unveiled the largest ever Hajj operational plan ahead of the upcoming pilgrimage season, according to news reports. A record-breaking 14,000 staff members, as well as more than 8,000 volunteers, will be deployed on the ground to help the millions of pilgrims who will take part in Hajj this year. – Agencies