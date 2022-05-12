MoH launches new health services for the bedridden

KUWAIT: Minister of Health Dr Khaled Al-Saeed has announced the launch of a new service for the bedridden that includes home visits part of integrated multiple health care services within the framework of achieving goals of the development plan of New Kuwait Vision 2035. Al-Saeed affirmed in a press statement, Thursday, the new service aimed at achieving the objectives of sustainable development, and is based on the ministry’s keenness to ensure that everyone leads a healthy life.

The service will include periodic medical assessments to follow up on patients with chronic conditions, review medicines and treatments, provide oral and dental services, physiotherapy, and nutrition, noted Al-Saeed. He praised the role of the Central Administration of Primary Health Care for launching the new service, noting that health care centers are the first line of defense for the health system.

In a similar statement, Director of the Central Department of Primary Health Care Dr Alia Al-Dhubaib said teams would pay the home visit consisting of a family doctor, dentist, physiotherapist, pharmacist, nurse, laboratory technician and nutrition specialist.

Dr Al-Dhubaib said that obtaining the service is either by applying through the website or by requesting the service through the health center according to the area of residence. The preparations for providing this service are completed, and it is limited to periodic visits and not emergency cases, she added, stressing the ministry’s keenness to provide the service with the best quality standards. – KUNA