MoH: Medical mission in Makkah flawless

Riyadh: Kuwait’s Health Minister Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed made an inspection tour of the medical mission accompanying the Kuwaiti pilgrims in the Holy City of Makkah on Saturday.

After being briefed on the health situation of the pilgrims, he praised as flawless the services offered by the mission staff to the pilgrims, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Khaled accompanied the medical staff as they underwent their religious duties attending Kuwait’s as well as many others from different nations.

He also conveyed greetings from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as an incentive to the medical staff as they undergo their duties.

Dr. Khaled also assured that viral viruses or illnesses among the Kuwaiti Hajjis is non-existent as the medical staffs are ensuring everyone.

He also extended grace to His Highness Custodian of the 2 Holy mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul-Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for their accommodations.