MoH: There’s no ‘severe shortage’ of medicine

KUWAIT: There is no “severe” shortage of the ministry’s medicine, Minister of Health (MoH) Dr Ahmad Al-Awadhi said Tuesday, affirming that there are alternatives to the unavailable ones. During a regular National Assembly session, Al-Awadhi added that the ministry is working on automating information system regarding the medical records. The Ministry seeks to fulfill system and medicine stock as a “security” of the State through the permanent ministerial committee of food and drug security, Al-Awadhi noted. – KUNA