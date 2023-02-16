MoH to keep up-to-date with latest medical technologies

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Health Minister Dr Ahmad Al-Awadhi affirmed the ministry’s keenness and commitment to keep up-to-date with the latest technologies and scientific developments in the field of diagnostic radiology, radiation oncology treatment and nuclear medicine. Al-Awadhi said in his opening speech to the annual radiology conference Thursday that the teams research the most well-known scientific journals at a time when the entire world is showing more interest in the latest technologies in those fields.

He is confident in the future vision of those in charge of the conference regarding medical care in the field of radiology and its expansion to include the role and responsibilities of care providers to meet the challenges related to the safety and rights of patients while taking advantage of the promising opportunities and harness them to serve patients while continuing working within a team to perform professional responsibilities.

The conference provides an opportunity for the medical staff in various specialties to learn about the latest scientific developments in the field of diagnostic radiology for the treatment of radiation tumors and nuclear medicine, he explained. Meanwhile, Chairwoman of the Council of Radiology Departments at Ministry of Health (MoH) and Chair of the conference Dr Buthaina Al-Kandari said that this event constitutes cooperation between the specializations of diagnostic radiology, radiotherapy oncology and nuclear medicine.

The conference hosts a large number of experts and consultants in those fields from different countries with the aim of exchanging expertise, as most of the lectures focus on the diagnosis and treatment of tumors and diseases, Al-Kandari explained. The meeting falls within the strategies and plans of MoH to improve all health services, especially since radiology departments are an integral part of the health system equipped with the latest technologies to reach the best health care and treatment methods, she stated.

She emphasized the keenness of the Radiology and Radiotherapy Departments Council to follow-up the latest scientific developments, provide continuous practical training, and hold conferences and workshops internally and externally, noting that holding the conference embodies the principle of cooperation and exchange of experiences.

The lectures at the conference are related to the diagnosis and treatment of breast tumors, including mammograms, Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), radiotherapy, examination of patients undergoing chemotherapy, as well as follow-up of tumor sizes after treatment and recovery, she mentioned. She also referred to lectures on diagnosing some heart diseases by MRI, nuclear medicine and radiation therapy, in addition to lectures on tumors of kidneys and adrenal glands and PET scan of the body to diagnose cancer. – KUNA