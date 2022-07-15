Mohammed bin Salman receives Biden in Jeddah

JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received President Joseph Biden of the United States of America at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah Friday. Biden had arrived in Jeddah on an official two-day visit at the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. In addition to meeting Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Biden is also scheduled to meet King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The US President was received at the Royal Terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Governor of Makkah Region, and Princess Rima bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to the United States of America. The President was also received by the Chargé d’Affairs of the United States Embassy in the Kingdom Martina Strong, and the United States Consul General in Jeddah Faris Asad.