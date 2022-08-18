MoI campaigns continue in Mahboula, Jleeb and Khaitan

KUWAIT: For the sixth consecutive day, the Ministry of Interior continued campaigns against violators under the instruction of Acting Minister Sheikh Talal Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah; this time in Khaitan. “Based on the instructions of the minister and under the supervision of undersecretary Anwar Al-Barjas, the campaign throughout all departments in the ministry continues in order to ensure the security and control in all areas in Kuwait,” said the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Interior.

The Public Relations Department insists that it will continue its security efforts, specifically in Mahboula and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh. The surprise inspection campaign in Khaitan resulted in arresting many Iqama violators and wanted criminals, it said. “The department urges all citizens to cooperate with the police to combat all negative aspects that occur in our society,” it noted in the statement, insisting the importance of holding proper documentation and not harboring any violators.