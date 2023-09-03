MoI gears up for visitor arrivals to ‘Yom Al-Bahar’

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Information announced on Sunday that it is working on putting the final touches to prepare all requirements to receive visitors to the ‘Yom Al-Bahar’ (Al-Bahhar Entertainment Historical Village) in preparation for the season scheduled for October. Ministry spokesman Bader Al-Enezi said: “The media, in line with the state’s directions and the ministry’s strategy, aims to develop the village of (Yom Al-Bahar) as a destination for family tourism and heritage lovers by providing a family atmosphere of joy amid the spirit and fragrance of the authentic Kuwaiti heritage.”

Al-Enezi pointed out the keenness of those in charge of the village (Yom Al-Bahar) to develop everything new that would attract visitors and provide them with the appropriate atmosphere. He explained that in implementation of the directives of the Minister of Information and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi to implement the strategy of the Ministry of Information to promote participation, cooperation has been made with the Kuwait Oil Company to equip the special area for children’s games in the village, pointing out “a theater has been developed to revive various events and activities and a renewed museum that includes Kuwaiti collectibles.”

He pointed out that there are special places for selling folk costumes and heritage collectibles in their form that combines the originality of the past and the modern era, in addition to special areas for popular food, as well as local and international cafes and restaurants. Al-Enezi added that those in charge of the village are always keen on everything new every year in order to entertain and excite the village’s visitors with continuous follow-up from the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, Dr Nasser Muheisen.—KUNA