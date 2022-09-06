MoI readies KFF for the rainy season

KUWAIT: Acting Interior Minister and Defense Minister, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled inspected the support unit of the Kuwait Fire Force in Al-Rai, together with the head of the KFF, Khaled Al-Mekrad. The inspection included overseeing the most advanced hydraulic water pumps which can pump up to 550,000 litres per minute and some electric and mechanical pumps as well.

The minister also reviewed rescue plans, in order to confirm that-major accidents would be swiftly dealt with, ensuring that the operations room is equipped with the latest and most technological appliances and that the department will be able to perform successfully, to ensure minimum damage, when dispatching squads to handle any weather instability related incidence.

Al-Khaled also visited the KFF’s workshop, in order to review the maintenance of the firefighting equipment and to ensure the proper restoration of expired equipments. The minister also listened to a detailed description of the emergency procedures, given by the central command, to be deployed in case of any emergencies or major accidents.