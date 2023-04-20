MoI steps up preparations for Eid

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s interior ministry has stepped up the pace of its preparations for Eid Al-Fitr celebrations starting Friday with all security apparatus of the country gearing up for ensuring safety and security during the joyous occasion which usually witnesses huge gatherings at complexes and recreational facilities in addition to possible heavy traffic jams on several streets. This will also warrant additional traffic deployment and security vigilance to ensure safety of all during the occasion.

An interior source revealed to Kuwait Times that the instructions of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, in addition to senior security leaders, stipulate the need to provide all means of security, safety and reassurance to citizens as well as residents during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

“All departments of the interior ministry have drawn up a traffic security plan with full coordination around-the-clock between all security sectors concerned to achieve security, safety and smooth traffic flow on all roads, in addition to rapid and firm interaction with any emergency,” sources said.

“The plan also includes the necessity of deploying traffic patrols. Their deployments will be in accordance with the plan to maintain security and stability in traffic. We are very firm on dealing with any violators and reckless people during the celebrations,” the sources said.

The source also added that among the plan is the establishment of security checkpoints at commercial complexes and the Gulf road as this will help maintain security and deal with any possible unruly behavior from anyone. There is a link between the operations room and the forces on the ground to deal immediately with all incoming communications.

Meanwhile, the Kuwait Municipality announced the increase of its teams in the public hygiene departments in all governorates in view of the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations and serve mosques and worshipers, in addition to providing containers and carrying out cleaning work in public squares designated for

Eid prayer areas.

“Field teams have engaged around 1,000 workers who will be distributed at dawn of the first day of Eid Al-Fitr in all mosques that will be holding the Eid prayer. Moreover, 520 containers and 11 water tanks will be provided for the service of the worshippers,” the Municipality said.

“The Department of Public Cleanliness and Road Occupancy in Al-Asimah governorate has cleaned 10 squares of places where Eid prayers will be held. In addition to providing 100 workers who will be distributed to all places of Eid prayers, three water tanks and 60 containers for each prayer location will also be provided,” the Municipality added.